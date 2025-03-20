 
Ben Affleck wants to get intimate with Jennifer Garner: Expert

Shocking revelations about Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's latest PDA laid bare

March 20, 2025

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner demonstrated phenomenal chemistry once again.

Ever since the former pair was papped hugging during their latest outings, rumours about them getting back together have created a buzz.

Despite the fact that multiple representatives from Jennifer Garner have denied such claims, a new report of RadarOnline.com mentioned how Ben might be interested in rekindling the spark.

Dismantling the Gone Girl star’s body language towards his former wife, an expert Patti Wood shared her views on the matter.

She began that Ben’s pelvis first posture "communicates his desire to be sexually intimate or a familiarity with her based on their old relationship.”

"His hug is not something you do with an ex," she confirmed.

In conclusion, she noted, "Wrapping his arm all the way around the front of her body, with the position of his pelvis and ventral front and heart window in contact with her body, it all infers a familiarity and desire for sexual ownership."

