Samuel L. Jackson reveals career changing advice from Bruce Willis

Samuel L. Jackson has opened up about a career changing advice that he has received from Bruce Willis.

In a Variety Fair article celebrating Willis’s 70th birthday, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed how his career transformed after following his co-star's advice.

Recalling when they were filming Die Hard With A Vengeance 1999, he began by saying, "He told me, 'Hopefully you'll be able to find a character that.” he began by saying.

“When you make bad movies and they don't make any money, you can always go back to this character everybody loves."

"He said, 'Arnold [Schwarzenegger]'s got Terminator. Sylvester [Stallone]'s got Rocky, Rambo. I've got John McClane,'" Jackson added.

Referring to his iconic role of Nick Fury in Iron Man 2008, he told the outlet, "I'm like, 'Oh, okay.' And it didn't occur to me until I got that Nick Fury role — and I had a nine-picture deal to be Nick Fury.”

Before concluding, the 76-year-old actor admitted, “Oh, I'm doing what Bruce said. I've got this character now."

For those unversed, the duo starred together in Pulp Fiction 1994, Die Hard With A Vengeance 1995, Unbreakable 2000 and Glass 2019.