 
Geo News

Samuel L. Jackson reveals career changing advice from Bruce Willis

Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis starred in 'Die Hard With A Vengeance' in 1991

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2025

Samuel L. Jackson reveals career changing advice from Bruce Willis
Samuel L. Jackson reveals career changing advice from Bruce Willis

Samuel L. Jackson has opened up about a career changing advice that he has received from Bruce Willis.

In a Variety Fair article celebrating Willis’s 70th birthday, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed how his career transformed after following his co-star's advice.

Recalling when they were filming Die Hard With A Vengeance 1999, he began by saying, "He told me, 'Hopefully you'll be able to find a character that.” he began by saying.

“When you make bad movies and they don't make any money, you can always go back to this character everybody loves."

"He said, 'Arnold [Schwarzenegger]'s got Terminator. Sylvester [Stallone]'s got Rocky, Rambo. I've got John McClane,'" Jackson added.

Referring to his iconic role of Nick Fury in Iron Man 2008, he told the outlet, "I'm like, 'Oh, okay.' And it didn't occur to me until I got that Nick Fury role — and I had a nine-picture deal to be Nick Fury.”

Before concluding, the 76-year-old actor admitted, “Oh, I'm doing what Bruce said. I've got this character now."

For those unversed, the duo starred together in Pulp Fiction 1994, Die Hard With A Vengeance 1995, Unbreakable 2000 and Glass 2019.

Kanye West makes shocking claims about Kim Kardashian kids
Kanye West makes shocking claims about Kim Kardashian kids
Kate Middleton takes unexpected stance on Meghan Markle's Netflix series
Kate Middleton takes unexpected stance on Meghan Markle's Netflix series
Prince Harry faces new legal challenge over US visa
Prince Harry faces new legal challenge over US visa
Demi Moore melts hearts with sweet gesture for Bruce Willis
Demi Moore melts hearts with sweet gesture for Bruce Willis
Sofia Vergara not eager to find new husband soon: Source
Sofia Vergara not eager to find new husband soon: Source
Justin Baldoni's lawyer claps back at Ryan Reynold's dismissal request
Justin Baldoni's lawyer claps back at Ryan Reynold's dismissal request
Ben Affleck wants to get intimate with Jennifer Garner: Expert
Ben Affleck wants to get intimate with Jennifer Garner: Expert
Timothee Chalamet cut ties with pals for Kylie Jenner: Source
Timothee Chalamet cut ties with pals for Kylie Jenner: Source