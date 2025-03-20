Kylie Kelce reveals shocking plan to speed up fourth baby's arrival

Kylie Kelce is determined to speed up the arrival of baby number four, revealing she plans to run sprints at the 38th week of her pregnancy.

On the March 20 episode of her Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, the 32-year-old podcast host and media personality, who is expecting her fourth baby girl with husband Jason Kelce, discussed her plan to induce labour when she reaches 38 weeks of pregnancy.

Shedding light on her plan, the mother of three shared, “I've said it multiple times to anyone that I've spoken to. I'm doing sprints next week. You can't stop me.”

Kylie added, “Fortunately, for all the listeners, I have asked my OBs about the most common methods, stuff like drinking herbal teas, eating dates, acupuncture, and spicy food.”

“Oh, how I wish. I will say my OBs have explicitly told me no castor oil. So, if that comes up on your induction suggestions, the ways to induce labour at home, opt out. I'm going to tell you the reason I was told not to do that. Very simple. A simple explanation. I'm not going to get into it. You know what I mean,” she continued.

“I was told it makes labour messy. Ain't nobody got time for that. We're not doing that,” Kylie revealed.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the soon-to-be mother shares three daughters with Jason: Wyatt Elizabeth, 5, Elliotte Ray, 4, and Bennett Llewellyn, 2.