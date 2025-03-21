Kylie Kelce embraces new role as 'minivan driver'

Kylie Kelce is all set to hit the road with her brand-new car.

In a recent chat on the March 20 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the 32-year-old wife of former NFL star Jason Kelce shared that she has recently bought a new minivan and will take on new responsibility as minivan mom.

"I'm officially a minivan driver," Kelce announced on her podcast."Yep. It happened. Do I look pleased? It's actually a really smooth ride.”

The mom of three noted that her daughters are excited about riding a minivan, especially for its automatic door feature.

"And the girls are so excited about the fact that the doors open without anyone touching them," Kylie continued.

"And they climb in and out by themselves. And the positivity surrounding it is annoying, including my own. I don't wanna talk about it. I'm not ready," she said jokingly.

The former field hockey player is a mom to three daughters, Elliotte, 3, Bennett, 2, and Wyatt, 5, and expecting her fourth girl with husband Jason.

Kylie first revealed about buying a minivan as one of her "ins" for the new year on a January episode of her podcast.