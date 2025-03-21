Inside Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's reclusive lifestyle that led to 'mysterious end'

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home

Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead in their home approximately nine days after they died. Now an insider says the couple wouldn’t have died like that if they didn’t live so reclusively.

The insider told Radar Online: "This is just the most horrifying, undignified way for one of the most loved actors in the world to leave this earth, and everyone has their theories, from a suicide pact to just an unfortunate chain of events."

The French Connection star was found dead in the home’s entry, while Betsy was found on the bathroom floor with heart and thyroid medication scattered. One of their dogs was found dead in a cabinet.

Despite no evidence of foul play, the Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza noted that the deaths seemed “suspicious” and an investigation is being carried out.

However, the source claims the reclusive couple’s bodies being found nine days later isn’t that odd when you take into consideration how cut off from the world they were.

"What's amazing is that Gene and Betsy lived in an 8,700-square-foot house, yet didn't even have a housekeeper," remarked the mole.

"They were always kind of keep-to-yourself folks, but their isolation seemed to only increase in recent months. Nobody heard or saw them,” they continued.

"What's really sad is that if they had opened themselves up to friends or even household help a little more, they may have gotten help, instead of this tragic and mysterious end," they said.

"They died horrific deaths because they were living far too reclusively with no-one to check in on or help them," the mole noted.

"He may not have ended up so riddled with dementia and his wife could have avoided literally being poisoned by rats. It's all so sad," the source concluded of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa.