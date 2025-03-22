Jennifer Lopez 'open' to meeting new guys after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is “ready” to date again just two months after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck.

An insider spilled to Page Six on Friday that the Atlas actress is “definitely open” to meeting new guys.

“Jennifer is ready to put herself out there again and she hasn’t given up on finding love,” the confidant shared.

“Her friends have encouraged her to date and she’s definitely open to meeting someone new,” added the source.

A tipster also revealed that the 55-year-old star is considering dating somebody not from Hollywood.

“Jennifer is considering dating somebody who isn’t in the public eye this time around but she’s not limiting herself to any particular type,” said the insider.

For those unversed, Jennifer finalized her divorce from Ben at the start of 2025.