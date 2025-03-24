15 million vote in opposition primary after Istanbul mayor jailed : City Hall

People take part in a protest against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 20, 2025. — Reuters

In a powerful display of solidarity, millions of Turks took to the polls in a symbolic vote organised by the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), following the arrest of Istanbul’s popular former mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, AFP reported.

The vote, originally a primary to nominate Imamoglu as the CHP’s presidential candidate, evolved into a nationwide act of resistance.

"We won’t give in to despair," declared 38-year-old Aslihan as she stood in line, referring to the mass protests that have erupted since Imamoglu’s detention. In a strategic move, CHP opened the vote to the public beyond its 1.7 million members, turning it into an unofficial referendum on the jailed leader’s political future.

Istanbul city hall reported 15 million votes cast, with 13.2 million coming from non-party members. The overwhelming turnout forced authorities to extend voting by three and a half hours across 5,600 ballot boxes in all 81 cities.

"Whenever there’s a strong opponent (to Erdogan), they are always jailed," said Ferhat, 29, voicing frustration with the political climate. "There is a dictatorship in Turkey right now, nothing else, it’s politics in name only."

Demonstrations gathered strength at Istanbul City Hall, the heart of ongoing protests. "We’ve come to support our mayor," said Kadriye Sevim, standing inside a tent near the building. Ece Nazoskoc, an 18-year-old student, added, "No power has the right to do this to Turkish youth or the people in Turkey. We will stand against this until the end."

In districts like Kadikoy and Kasimpasa—President Erdogan’s childhood neighbourhood—voters turned out in droves. Similar scenes unfolded nationwide, from Ankara and Diyarbakir to rural Thrace.

"This is the first mass protest since the Gezi protests," Aslihan reflected. "I feel much stronger and more hopeful. But I feel this is our last chance."