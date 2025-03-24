Selena Gomez raves about creating album with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez reminisces over the process of making her and Benny Blanco's album I Said I Love You First.

The 32-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, March 23, to share a gushing post about their first collaborative album.

In the sweet shoutout, she also announced the release of I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez.

"Benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album," Gomez captioned the post, alongside two snaps of her and Blanco sharing intimate moments.

The Only Murders in the Building star noted that she want her fans to be part of the amazing memories while making the album.

"I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs," Gomez noted.

"I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez is available for digital download on my official store now!" she concluded the post with the announcement.

I Said I Love You First, is Gomez's fourth studio album, and Blanco's second, which chronicles the pair's "love story" – "before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds."

The album was dropped on Friday, March 21.