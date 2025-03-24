 
WATCH: Makkah air ambulance tests landing on Grand Mosque's new helipad

Modern helipad has been designed to facilitate immediate medical aid to pilgrims

March 24, 2025

The Saudi Red Crescent has successfully conducted a test landing of an emergency air ambulance service on a newly constructed helipad within the Masjid Al Haram (Grand Mosque) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The new helipad aims to bolster the emergency medical response capabilities.

This dedicated helipad, built as part of the third Saudi expansion of the holy mosque in Makkah which was recently completed, signifies a major advancement in providing immediate and effective medical assistance to the millions of pilgrims who visit the site annually.

This undated image shows a helipad parked at a newly constructed helipad within the Masjid Al Haram (Grand Mosque) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. — Saudi Gazette
The modern helipad has been meticulously designed to accommodate air ambulance operations, ensuring swift patient evacuation and transport to nearby hospitals.

This initiative is particularly crucial during peak pilgrimage seasons such as Ramadan and Hajj when the record-breaking volume of pilgrims can potentially strain existing medical resources significantly.

This dedicated air ambulance service is set to minimise response times and provide urgent care to those in need.

