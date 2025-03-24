 
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey fires back at trolls criticizing her new relationship

Kelsey Parker announced her relationship with Will Lindsay in September 2024

By
Web Desk
|

March 24, 2025

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey fires back at trolls criticizing her new relationship

Kelsey Parker has finally revealed how she deals with trolls after she went public with her new relationship.

The TV personality, who lost her husband Tom Parker to brain cancer in 2022, has faced immense backlash since she confirmed her new romance with Will Lindsay.

During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, Kelsey said: “I’m always going to have guilt but what’s so hard is that Tom’s not here anymore so what do people want me to do?”

“Our house was full of so much sadness, but now it’s full of happiness; the kids deserve that more than anything,” added the TV star, who is already a parent to children Aurelia, 5, and Bodhi, 4, with her late husband, Tom.

Kelsey, who announced her relationship with Will in September 2024, is currently pregnant with her third child.

