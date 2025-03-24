Goop Kitchen clip proves Gwyneth Paltrow targeted Meghan in latest video?

While some still doubt Gwyneth Paltrow mocked Meghan Markle in her Instagram video, others are convinced that she threw shade at the Duchess of Sussex.

The reason people are convinced she ridiculed the wife of Prince Harry is her video came just two days after Goop Kitchen, Paltrow's cooking platform, took a dig at the royal.

Renowned fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson seemingly took a dig at Meghan Markle as she introduced her new recipe for Goop Kitchen.

Some people believe that the Hollywood actress used the same music that was used for the promo of Meghan's Netflix show recently.

"Hi, I'm Tracy Anderson Welcome to my actual kitchen," she says before sharing Goop Kitchen salad's recipe in a video that has been widely circulated by Meghan's critics online.

Meghan's critics are convinced that Anderson must have Paltrow's approval for using the phrase which has been seen as a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex because Goop Kitchen is owned by the actress.

Paltrow used a cup with her emblem just days after Meghan Markle drew criticism for her letter in which she allegedly used her royal cypher.

Meghan Markle left behind a royal life after she decided to leave the UK with her husband Prince Harry.



