 
Geo News

Goop Kitchen clip proves Gwyneth Paltrow targeted Meghan in latest video?

Meghan Markle is settled in California with husband Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

March 24, 2025

Goop Kitchen clip proves Gwyneth Paltrow targeted Meghan in latest video?

While some still doubt Gwyneth Paltrow mocked Meghan Markle in her Instagram video, others are convinced that she threw shade at the Duchess of Sussex. 

The reason people are convinced she ridiculed the wife of Prince Harry is her video came just two days after Goop Kitchen, Paltrow's cooking platform, took a dig at the royal.

Renowned fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson seemingly took a dig at Meghan Markle as she introduced her new recipe for Goop Kitchen.

Some people believe that the Hollywood actress used the same music that was used for the promo of Meghan's Netflix show recently.

"Hi, I'm Tracy Anderson Welcome to my actual kitchen," she says before sharing Goop Kitchen salad's recipe in a video that has been widely circulated by Meghan's critics online.

Meghan's critics are convinced that Anderson must have Paltrow's approval for using the phrase which has been seen as a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex because Goop Kitchen is owned by the actress.

Paltrow used a cup with her emblem just days after Meghan Markle drew criticism for her letter in which she allegedly used her royal cypher.

Meghan Markle left behind a royal life after she decided to leave the UK with her husband Prince Harry.


'American Idol' contestant makes judges emotional video
'American Idol' contestant makes judges emotional
Meghan Markle shares first post after Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop Kitchen 'target' Duchess
Meghan Markle shares first post after Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop Kitchen 'target' Duchess
Princess Eugenie makes big decision about Royal Lodge amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's rift
Princess Eugenie makes big decision about Royal Lodge amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's rift
'Severance' star Britt Lower reveals whether it was Helly or Helena in finale
'Severance' star Britt Lower reveals whether it was Helly or Helena in finale
Iggy Azalea recalls 'inappropriate questions' Kanye West asked her upon meeting
Iggy Azalea recalls 'inappropriate questions' Kanye West asked her upon meeting
Prince William moves Mary Berry to tears with emotional message video
Prince William moves Mary Berry to tears with emotional message
'Long Bright River' star Amanda Seyfried discusses addiction recovery
'Long Bright River' star Amanda Seyfried discusses addiction recovery
Chris Hemsworth under fire for sharing son's bold photo from Japan trip
Chris Hemsworth under fire for sharing son's bold photo from Japan trip