'Severance' star Britt Lower reveals whether it was Helly or Helena in finale

'Severance' star Britt Lower has clarified a widespread theory about season 2 finale

Severance star Britt Lower is setting the record straight about her character Helly/Helena.

After watching the season two finale, fans theorized that outie Helena may have replaced innie Helly in the finale.

Britt clarified to the LA Times, “That’s Helly R. in the final episode. But I think, in [Episode 9], Dylan [Zach Cherry] has thrown some doubt in her own understanding of herself.”

“She’s lost this father figure in Irving [John Turturro] and then she’s lost this brother figure because Dylan seems to have turned his back on her, at least in that episode,” she explained.

“When Mark [Adam Scott], at the beginning of [Episode 10], presents her with this chance for him to get to live in some capacity, and she’s just seen her weird dad, who’s told her, ‘Oh, I see Kier in you,’ it cast some doubt inside of herself that she has a family anymore,” added the 39-year-old.

She further explained: “I think when Dylan comes back and to the vending machine and the marching band [is playing] and he’s on her side, then all of a sudden she’s standing on a desk remembering Irving and remembering that their half-lives are worth fighting for, I think she just runs to go see Mark one last time.”

“Maybe there’s a chance they can do this all together. For all they know, if he crosses that barrier, they’re going to take down Lumon entirely and all of these innies are going to get wiped away. I think it’s just gut instinct that she runs,”

Severance season 2 is streaming on Apple TV+.