 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal rumours come under the scanner

Sources weigh in on the romance rumours of Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal

By
Web Desk
|

March 25, 2025

Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal rumours come under the scanner
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal rumours come under the scanner

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal have sparked romance rumours after a three-hour-long dinner date.

Now, a source told In Touch that these speculations are untrue as they are “just friends.”

“Everyone is hoping that Jen and Pedro’s dinner date is a sign of a blossoming romance, but unfortunately, they’re just friends,” the tipster tattled.

“They’re both getting a kick out of all the buzz, even their friends are calling them and asking them what’s up,” the bird chirped.

The insider added, “There’s chemistry for sure,” plus Jen’s been “a fan of Pedro’s work for a while.”

These rumours are untrue, though the source said the duo would make an excellent fit.

“They do make a great couple, which is probably why they looked like they were on a romantic date,” the mole squealed.

“Of course, their friends would love for them to get together. Who knows what the future holds, but as of right now, they are just enjoying this new friendship," the source concluded.

Drew Barrymore reveals the advantage of getting ghosted
Drew Barrymore reveals the advantage of getting ghosted
Prince William gets emotional over THIS reminder of Queen Elizabeth video
Prince William gets emotional over THIS reminder of Queen Elizabeth
Bella Hadid reveals she stole from Gigi Hadid after sleepover at sister's home
Bella Hadid reveals she stole from Gigi Hadid after sleepover at sister's home
Kesha breaks free and makes shocking declaration about her next album
Kesha breaks free and makes shocking declaration about her next album
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Pedro Pascal short film amid romance rumors
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Pedro Pascal short film amid romance rumors
Alec Baldwin reflects on divorce baggage and its impact on parenting skills video
Alec Baldwin reflects on divorce baggage and its impact on parenting skills
King Charles, Prince William snub Princess Eugenie?
King Charles, Prince William snub Princess Eugenie?
Kristen Bell shares shocking details about her skincare routine
Kristen Bell shares shocking details about her skincare routine