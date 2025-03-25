Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal rumours come under the scanner

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal have sparked romance rumours after a three-hour-long dinner date.



Now, a source told In Touch that these speculations are untrue as they are “just friends.”

“Everyone is hoping that Jen and Pedro’s dinner date is a sign of a blossoming romance, but unfortunately, they’re just friends,” the tipster tattled.

“They’re both getting a kick out of all the buzz, even their friends are calling them and asking them what’s up,” the bird chirped.

The insider added, “There’s chemistry for sure,” plus Jen’s been “a fan of Pedro’s work for a while.”

These rumours are untrue, though the source said the duo would make an excellent fit.

“They do make a great couple, which is probably why they looked like they were on a romantic date,” the mole squealed.

“Of course, their friends would love for them to get together. Who knows what the future holds, but as of right now, they are just enjoying this new friendship," the source concluded.