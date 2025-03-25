Jennifer Lopez's ‘one that got away' gets exposed: Insider

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly having a very hard time finding love following her split from Ben Affleck it seems.

News of this has been shared by a well-placed insider that is close to the ex-couple’s inner circle.

Per their findings, “Jen says she really wants to date someone, but then she quickly seems to find fault with any guy she meets.”

The source sat with Heat World to share everything and added, “she’s had all types of men reaching out to her – even through her agent. She’s gone on a few low-key dates, but she always seems to find some reason why it won’t work.”

“She says she just hasn’t felt that spark, but most people think the real issue is Ben.”

According to the same source, “She really bought into this idea that they were soulmates who were always destined to find their way back together. Letting that romantic notion go is proving to be very difficult.”

It is pertinent to mention however that Lopez is currently entangled with Ted Lasso creator Brett Goldstein.

Reportedly, “They have been spending a lot of time together, and Brett has been very open about having a crush on her. By all accounts, they have great chemistry and have been very flirty. The question is whether Jen can actually put Ben out of her mind long enough to let anyone else in.”

On the other hand, Affleck has often been seen out and about with his ex, and the mother of his children Jennifer Garner.

Their most recent outing to a paintball game ended up making headlines given that is was one of the very firsts since Affleck’s divorce from Lopez was finalized.