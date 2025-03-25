Reese Witherspoon, Harlan Coben talks 'obsession' with their joint project

Reese Witherspoon, Harlan Coben 'obsessed' with their joint project

Harlan Coben has opened up about his and his partner, Reese Witherspoon's obsession for their upcoming project.

During an interview with You, the writer of mystery novels candidly discussed his feelings related to his upcoming collaborative project.

In October 2024, the duo announced they would collaborate to write a novel together, initially Fool Me Once writer had rejected the idea but when she shared her ideas with him, they agreed to collaborate on the novel.

Revealing his reason for initial rejection to the novel, he said, "People often suggest collaborations, but I say, 'Respectfully, that’s not for me.'”

"I thought, 'How do I nicely tell Reese Witherspoon, who I love, this is a no?' But when she told me her idea, I was quickly thinking, 'OK, maybe if we move this bit here and that bit over there,'” the 63-year-old writer added.

However, the title and plot of the novel remain under wraps.

"Now we are obsessed with this collaboration," Coben, whose 12 of his novels have been adapted for movies, told the outlet.

"We talk or text every day or she comes here. Reese is a wonderful storyteller and very bright,” he lauded.

Before concluding, Coben shared, "Also, she reads me well: when to push and when to back off. I couldn’t work with many people, but I can with Reese."