Rachel Zegler cheers 'Snow White' success despite backlash

Rachel Zegler has expressed her excitement on Snow White success.

As Disney's live-action Snow White topped the box office on its opening weekend, the actress, who played the lead in the film, celebrated its success.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Zegler posted a photo of herself dressed as Snow White and wrote in the caption, "#1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD!" along with red apple and snowflake emoji.

The movie, directed by Marc Webb, earned a total of $87.3 million worldwide, outperforming films like Black Bag, Captain America: Brave New World, and Mickey 17.

Fans and followers also expressed their excitement in the comments section.

One wrote, "You were glorious," while another added, "OUR! SNOW! WHITE!"

"Saw the movie twice and you already know i’m going to see it again love you and this movie so much," the third comment read.

The film also stars Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, along with Andrew Burnap as a new character named Jonathan. Moreover, it features original songs by composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

It is worth mentioning that the Disney film also received backlash from social media users, calling out Rachel Zegler's casting and comments about the original animated film.