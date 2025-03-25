Vittoria Ceretti opens up about her label of 'Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend'

Vittoria Ceretti has expressed her frustration with being labeled solely as "Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend."

In an interview with Vogue France, Ceretti described the title as "annoying" and refrained from mentioning the Oscar-winning actor’s name, instead referring to him as a "very, very famous movie star."

According to Daily Mail, Ceretti, who has walked for major fashion houses like Chanel, Gucci, and Dolce & Gabbana, shared that she and DiCaprio first met in Milan but preferred not to disclose further details.

Moreover, she spoke about their relationship dynamic, emphasizing that love fosters confidence rather than jealousy.

The model also revealed that she shares a close bond with DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, as per the outlet,

Reflecting on her childhood, Ceretti noted her early disinterest in Barbie dolls, favoring her brother’s toy cars and keeping diaries instead.

Despite long-standing speculation about DiCaprio’s rumored preference for dating women under 25, the couple’s relationship has endured past Ceretti’s 26th birthday.

However, the actor recently made headlines for his interactions with singer Teyana Taylor at a pre-Oscars party, where the two were seen in a cozy exchange.

Furthermore, sources later claimed their connection was strictly platonic.

Ceretti was previously married to DJ Matteo Milleri from 2020 to 2023.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio’s past relationships include high-profile models such as Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Camila Morrone, and Gigi Hadid.