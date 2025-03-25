Princess Madeleine ditches royal title for shocking career move

Princess Madeleine, Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland has made a major announcement.

Princess of Sweden has launched her own natural skincare brand, MinLen, in collaboration with Weleda.

However, due to this surprising decision, Madeleine is blocked from using her royal title for the project.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Madeleine, 42, wrote, "I’m excited to share that I’m launching “MinLen” a natural skincare line, developed in collaboration with Weleda, a global leader in certified natural skincare."

"MinLen is the first natural, responsible, multi-generational skincare brand in Europe — created with the needs of both young and growing families in mind," Princess explained.

To keep the business separate from her royal duties, she will operate under her personal name, Madeleine Bernadotte.

She further added, "Our product range will officially launch at the end of the summer and as this is a private initiative, I will use my name Madeleine Bernadotte in my work with MinLen. I look forward to sharing more with you very soon! @weleda."

Princess Madeleine of Sweden currently lives in the US with her husband Christopher O’Neil and their three children.