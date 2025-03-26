Kristin Cavallari drops truth bomb about her kids' reality TV debut

Kristin Cavallari recently got candid and opened up about why her kids will finally step into the spotlight on TV.

For the unversed, the American TV personality and fashion designer, who has three children, sons Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 9, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler, has always kept her kids’ lives private, even though she is in the public eye.

On the March 25 episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest, the mother of three revealed that her kids will be in her forthcoming E! reality show, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

Cavallari articulated, "That was the one thing with Very Cavallari — my kids are the biggest part of my life. And them not being on Very Cavallari really did a disservice to myself," referring to her last show.

"I did a disservice to myself because if I can't show the biggest part of my life, well, now we're having to fill in all of these areas that would normally be my kids, and we're having to force storylines. And we're having to basically make s***** up. And I really regret that, to be honest, because it wasn't an accurate representation of what was going on,” the Dancing with the Stars dancer added.

Cavallari went on to note that she cares a lot about being real, quipping, "I'm all about authenticity. Anytime I've done something that hasn't been authentic, it really sticks with me, and it really bugs me.”

"That was one thing that really bugged me because as busy as I was, my kids were still my priority. And I was still home every night making dinner, and I told the Very Cavallari producers that I wasn't filming at night. Like, I was home every day by 4 to be there when my kids got home from school and to make dinner and have a normal routine for my kids at night. And it didn't seem like that on the show,” she explained.

Moving forward, The Hills star stated that she will be careful about how much of her kids people will see on Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

"I would never want my kids to feel exposed or, like, I took advantage of them. I just think it's a really fine line with children and entertainment and media, like, in my career. I've just always wanted to keep them kids, and I just never want them to feel used, quite honestly,” Kristin Cavallari remarked.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour will start premiering on Thursday, June 5, 2025, on E! and new episodes will also come out on Peacock.