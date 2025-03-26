 
Geo News

Meghan Markle accused of using Archie, Lilibet for ‘publicity'

Meghan Markle dragged for new picture of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2025


Meghan Markle is called out for exploiting her children for the popularity of her brand.

The Duchess of Sussex, who launched a bunch of clothing items under the label of ‘As Ever,’ her lifestyle brand, also showcased a picture of her children as an advert.

She wrote: “Every day is a love story.”

Royal author and journalist Phil Dampier said: “Nothing happens by accident and she would have thought this through and knows putting a photo of her children out at the same time as her clothing line would get maximum publicity.

“It begs the question whether Meghan is exploiting her two children who remain in the line of succession. I’d expect the Palace to take a dim view of this,” he noted.

