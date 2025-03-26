'James Bond' gets big update under new leadership

Amazon has taken creative control over the James Bond franchise from the Broccoli family, which has long been involved in the production of the 007 films.



In line with this, Amy Pascal and David Heyman have been roped in to produce the first Bond film after the conclusion of the 007 star Daniel Craig’s story arc.



The duo will produce the film via Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films. “James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema,” the duo said in a statement.

“We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure," the statement added.

“We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility,” said Amazon MGM Studios’ head of film, Courtenay Valenti.

“Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry," the statement concluded.