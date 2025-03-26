 
Ben Affleck shares how he, Jennifer Garner shielded kids from tabloid drama

The former couple welcomed three kids in 13 years of marrige

March 26, 2025

Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner tried their best to bring in the knowledge of their kids that not everything published about them is true.

In a recent chat with GQ, the dad of two discussed how he and ex-wife Garner addressed tabloid gossip with their kids.

It is pertinent to mention that Garner and the 52-year-old actor share three kids: Samuel, 13, Seraphina, 16, and Violet, 19.

"We used to have a thing, my ex-wife [Jennifer Garner] and I, when they would see something on a supermarket stand, we would say, well, 'You know this isn't always true because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom is pregnant,' "

"And I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well," Affleck gushed over Garner's parenting.

This came after the former couple's recent meeting to celebrate their youngest child's 13th birthday at a paintball party, which sparked reunion buzz.

For those unversed, Affleck and Garner tied the knot in June 2005, and separated in 2015, with their divorce finalized in 2018. 

