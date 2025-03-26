Ben Affleck talks about emotional ‘failings' on Batman set

Ben Affleck admits his ‘Batman’ days were not the most smooth.



The 52-year-old reveals he has an ‘excruciating’ experience on the set of the movie in 2017 and did not bring the best energy.

"I’ve lost interest in what was of interest about it to me," Affleck said in an interview with GQ.

"But I certainly wouldn’t want to replicate an experience like that. A lot of it was misalignment of agendas, understandings, expectations. And also by the way, I wasn’t bringing anything particularly wonderful to that equation at the time, either. I had my own failings, significant failings, in that process and at that time."

"But more of my failings of, in terms of why I had a bad experience, part of it is that what I was bringing to work every day was a lot of unhappiness," Affleck said.

"So I wasn’t bringing a lot of positive energy to the equation. I didn’t cause problems, but I came in and I did my job and I went home. But you’ve got to do a little bit better than that,” he noted.