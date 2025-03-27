Netflix green lights 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series

Scooby-Doo is getting a live-action series on Netflix, as the streamer announced.



According to reports, the show will be the first live-action adaptation of the beloved cartoon characters.

It will have an eight-episode series and focus on the origin story of the mystery-solving gang.

The official synopsis reads, “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.”

“Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets," it continued.

The show will " modern reimagine the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog.”

No series casting has been announced, while Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will write Scooby-Doo.