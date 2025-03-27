 
Kelly Clarkson calls out one thing in school system that bothers her

Kelly Clarkson shared her one pet peeve as a mother of two school-going kids

March 27, 2025

Kelly Clarkson opened up about the one complaint she has with the school system, 

In a recent chat on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, the daytime talk show host shared the recurring hassle she goes through when it comes to her kids' performances in school, especially when the parents are not informed in advance.

"I'm not gonna lie, I don't know when the school systems thought it would be a good plan for families and their emotional stability to start having performances at 10 a.m. during the week. This just in — a lot of us work," she told Kelce in a clip the podcaster shared on her social media. "And, [they're] surprising you with it, like not giving you an advance, so you can at least tell your work, 'Hey, I'm gonna need this morning off.'"

The Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer went on to say, "A lot of jobs wouldn't let you do that anyway, but even if you're like the boss and you would have that control our kids don't understand, and we just look like a*******, when we're not there."

"And, then they go, 'Why was this mom there?' And, then you have to say, 'Because that kid's got a better mom,'" she said jokingly.

It is pertinent to mention that Clarkson is a proud mom to two children, River, 10, and Remy, 8, whom she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock.

Whereas the pregnant podcaster shares three daughters, Bennett, Elliotte and Wyatt, with her husband Jason Kelce.

