Jessica Alba shares her 'healing' secret amid Cash Warren divorce drama

Jessica Alba is currently enjoying a getaway trip with her close friends amid divorce from Cash Warren.

The actress, who has Mexican heritage on her father's side, took a trip to Mexico City for "healing."

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jessica, who recently ended her 16 years of marriage from Cash, shared special moments from her getaway.

In the caption, Jessica described the trip as healing and called Mexico City her "new home away from home."

"Forever memories made - feeling connected, satiated and nourished," she wrote. "#CDMX might just be my new home away from home."

The carousel of photos and clips showcased Jessica exploring historic landmarks, including the San Juan Teotihuacán, also known as the “place of the gods.”

One of the photos also showcased the Trigger Warning actress and her friends meditating in front of the Pyramid of the Sun and the Pyramid of the Moon.

Moreover, she also added a screenshot of "Healing wounds as a child" alongside an image of Band-Air, and another "Healing wounds as a grownup" with the words "Trip to Mexico."

For those unaware, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, who tied the knot in 2008, filed for divorce in February after 16 years of marriage. In the statement, the Killers Anonymous star emphasized their journey of growth and shared that their three children remain their top priority.