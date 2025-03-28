Kylie Kelce issues chilling warning to C-section mom shamers

Kylie Kelce recently got candid and fiercely defended moms who have C-sections, making it clear she will not tolerate any criticism.

The 33-year-old American media personality, who is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Jason Kelce, spoke about birth on her Not Gonna Lie podcast on Thursday, March 27.

Kylie talked about her own birth plan and revealed that she planned to get an epidural, saying, “I just want a fat needle in my back.”

The soon-to-be fourth-time mother went on to disagree with people who criticise mothers who choose medicated births, as she quipped, “People who dismiss birth with an epidural as being not a true birth experience, I can promise you from the bottom of my heart, I felt every part of labour.”

Kylie, who shares Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2, with Jason, also spoke about people who say moms who have C-sections "did not experience birth."

"I'm trying to be nice," she clarified, then added, "No, never mind. Go f**** yourself. You can kindly f**** right off."

“The person you're speaking to just grew a human being, and for whatever reason, that little baby needed to come out the front, not the bottom. You know whose business that is? Not f***** yours,” she continued.

“They just had massive abdominal surgery. Abdominal surgery to get out the human life that they just built. I can't believe that people say that. That is horrific. I dare you to say that within earshot of me,” Kylie remarked.