 
Geo News

Kylie Kelce issues chilling warning to C-section mom shamers

Kylie Kelce takes a stand and refuses to stay silent on a major birth debate

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2025

Kylie Kelce issues chilling warning to C-section mom shamers
Kylie Kelce issues chilling warning to C-section mom shamers 

Kylie Kelce recently got candid and fiercely defended moms who have C-sections, making it clear she will not tolerate any criticism.

The 33-year-old American media personality, who is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Jason Kelce, spoke about birth on her Not Gonna Lie podcast on Thursday, March 27.

Kylie talked about her own birth plan and revealed that she planned to get an epidural, saying, “I just want a fat needle in my back.”

The soon-to-be fourth-time mother went on to disagree with people who criticise mothers who choose medicated births, as she quipped, “People who dismiss birth with an epidural as being not a true birth experience, I can promise you from the bottom of my heart, I felt every part of labour.”

Kylie, who shares Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2, with Jason, also spoke about people who say moms who have C-sections "did not experience birth."

"I'm trying to be nice," she clarified, then added, "No, never mind. Go f**** yourself. You can kindly f**** right off."

“The person you're speaking to just grew a human being, and for whatever reason, that little baby needed to come out the front, not the bottom. You know whose business that is? Not f***** yours,” she continued.

“They just had massive abdominal surgery. Abdominal surgery to get out the human life that they just built. I can't believe that people say that. That is horrific. I dare you to say that within earshot of me,” Kylie remarked.

Tom Cruise's star power 'attracts' Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise's star power 'attracts' Ana de Armas
Prince Harry invites empty life with major step video
Prince Harry invites empty life with major step
Chris Hemsworth regrets taking selfie with THIS pop icon
Chris Hemsworth regrets taking selfie with THIS pop icon
Brian Austin hits back after Machine Gun Kelly slid into his DMs
Brian Austin hits back after Machine Gun Kelly slid into his DMs
Mark Ronson set to publish memoir
Mark Ronson set to publish memoir
Seth Rogen gets honest about directing Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'
Seth Rogen gets honest about directing Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'
Sir Elton John achieves milestone despite health problems
Sir Elton John achieves milestone despite health problems
Bryan Cranston gets a show after '12 years'
Bryan Cranston gets a show after '12 years'