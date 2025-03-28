Queen Camilla's son Tom talks about family breakfast time

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, is talking about his mother’s exemplary cooking skills.

Tom, who is Camilla’s only son from her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles back in the days, admits his mother is very creative in the kitchen.

Speaking on the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, the 50-year-old said: "We didn't have a choice growing up. My kids say 'ooh I don't feel like that'. No, that was it, you had lunch or dinner and that was it.”

He added: "Scrambled eggs, salads, she [Queen Camilla] was a really good cook."

"She still does scrambled eggs." Tom continued of his mother, "Everyone says 'Oh you make it up' but that's totally untrue - she was a good cook."

But he also admits "she wasn't a recipe follower" at all. "Get a chicken, put a lemon up its a***, put butter all over it, put it in the Aga, that's dinner," he recalled while reminisicng about the dinners from his youth.