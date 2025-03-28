 
Geo News

Queen Camilla's son Tom talks about family breakfast time

Queen Camilla’s son talks about her culinary skills

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2025

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, is talking about his mother’s exemplary cooking skills.

Tom, who is Camilla’s only son from her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles back in the days, admits his mother is very creative in the kitchen.

Speaking on the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, the 50-year-old said: "We didn't have a choice growing up. My kids say 'ooh I don't feel like that'. No, that was it, you had lunch or dinner and that was it.”

He added: "Scrambled eggs, salads, she [Queen Camilla] was a really good cook."

"She still does scrambled eggs." Tom continued of his mother, "Everyone says 'Oh you make it up' but that's totally untrue - she was a good cook."

But he also admits "she wasn't a recipe follower" at all. "Get a chicken, put a lemon up its a***, put butter all over it, put it in the Aga, that's dinner," he recalled while reminisicng about the dinners from his youth.

Kelly Clarkson confesses she had no idea 'Idol' was TV show until her third audition
Kelly Clarkson confesses she had no idea 'Idol' was TV show until her third audition
Drake Bell, Josh Peck get real about substance abuse video
Drake Bell, Josh Peck get real about substance abuse
Prince Harry took charity love to his ‘heart,' Duke is ‘devastated' video
Prince Harry took charity love to his ‘heart,' Duke is ‘devastated'
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly welcome their first baby: 'Our little celestial seed'
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly welcome their first baby: 'Our little celestial seed'
Kourtney Kardashian says nothing else matters when she's with her kids, nieces, nephews
Kourtney Kardashian says nothing else matters when she's with her kids, nieces, nephews
Meghan Markle ‘jarring' state, Duchess confused ‘who is she' video
Meghan Markle ‘jarring' state, Duchess confused ‘who is she'
Jax Taylor claims cheaters never change despite his own past
Jax Taylor claims cheaters never change despite his own past
Marvel will end blockbuster drought with upcoming film?
Marvel will end blockbuster drought with upcoming film?