Kelly Clarkson weighs in on co-parenting and the double standards she faces

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has just gotten candid about her past marriage to Brandon Blackstock, as well as the co-parenting duties she now follows.

It’s all been shared during the star’s interview on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast and it featured heart-string tugging admissions about the mom guilt that follows her around as a working mom.

“It's funny though how different it is because even from a young age, like we didn't teach them [that],” she was quoted saying in the beginning. “Just innately, you're like, 'He's allowed to be somewhere, but you're not.' Like, that is real interesting.”

She didn’t end there either and dished on the double standards at play before admitting, “There's a lot that I keep in because...co-parenting is fun. It's like, 'Oh, he couldn't come because this,' and I'm like, 'Okay, cool.' Do you think I just leave and just sit in the park all day?"

For those unversed, Kelly is mom to two children, daughter River Rose born in 2014, and son Remington ‘Remy’ Alexander in 2016.

Ever since her divorce from Blackstock she’s been rather vocal about sharing things openly with her children as well.

A couple of years ago she also sat with Variety and got honest saying, “I think the most important thing I've learned in therapy, especially through this divorce, is 'Don't hide everything from your kids'. Obviously, don't talk about stuff that you shouldn't talk about, but it's okay if they see you cry, or it's okay if they see you've had a bad day.”