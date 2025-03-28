Holly Madison calls it quits with Zak Bagans after six years of dating

Holly Madison and Zak Bagans are no longer a couple!

During the latest episode of her Girls Next Level podcast, the former Playboy model confirmed her split from Zak.

“Zak and I broke up for good, for good,” Holly told her co-host Bridget Marquardt. "I know we’ve been very off and on, you guys are probably like, ‘You guys broke up last spring, right?’”

Bridget agreed and said, “‘Are they together? Are they not together?’ We’re just like, ‘Who knows?’”

Holly admitted, “Very off and on. Yeah, it was very off and on for the course of the like five-and-a-half years we were together. We were very off and on for the past year, very much.”

“So we broke up and I mean unfollowed on social media, which we’ve never unfollowed each other before through all the breakups,” added the 45-year-old TV personality.

For those unversed, Holly has had an on and off romance with Zak since 2019.