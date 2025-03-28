Photo: Selena Gomez recalls the time when she made Taylor Swift cry: Source

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift recently sparked rumours that they have decided to put their friendship on ice.

However, Selena’s new comments about the Eras Tour hitmaker said otherwise about the long-time pals, per Daily Mail.

Discussing how they give each other the seal of approval before releasing a new song, Selena recalled the time when she was about to release Lose You To Love Me, a supposed diss track at her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

In her new chat with iHeartRadio, the 35-year-old narrated that once she made her bestie Taylor Swift emotional with her song.

She began by explaining that she values Taylor's opinion because she is “super honest” with Selena.

“She definitely will say, ‘That one’s okay. I think that one’s good.’ It’s just very helpful,' she added.

“I like to see what she thinks,” the girlfriend of Benny Blanco remarked.

“Then there are other knockouts, like when I played her Lose You To Love Me before it came out and she and her amazing mom started to cry, and then I started crying,' she revealed and noted, “It’s very sweet.”