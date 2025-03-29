Will Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly rekindle romance as they co-parent their newborn? Source

 
The 'Jennifer's Body' alum welcomes forth baby, a girl, with Machine Gun Kelly

Web Desk
March 29, 2025

Megan Fox will reportedly co-parenting her newborn baby with ex Machine Gun Kelly, but is a reunion really off the table?

As per a recent report by People, a source revealed that Fox and MGK, who welcomed their first child together on March 27, would navigate co-parenting together.

However, the insider revealed that Fox is not looking to rekindle her romance with Kelly.

"It feels magical to her that she now has a baby girl too," the tipster told the outlet. "She's doing great and over the moon about her baby girl."

"The last few months alone have been difficult for her," the tattler continued. "At this point, she plans on co-parenting with Colson, but that's it. She won't be getting back together with him."

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Barker, announced the arrival of the baby girl on his Instagram account on Thursday, March 27, sharing a sweet glimpse of the little one.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelly is also a father to daughter Cassie, while Fox shares three sons with her ex-husband Brian Green Austin.

