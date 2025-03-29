 
Lil Nas X reflects on his new era

Lil Nas X released 'Days Before Dreamboy' on Friday, March 28

March 29, 2025

Lil Nas X is opening up about changes he's welcomed over the years.

The Industry Baby hitmaker, 25, was having a red carpet moment at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday when he revealed his vision going forward.

"I wanna be myself more than ever this era," Lil Nas X told People Magazine. "I want to be completely free out there, only doing the things that I wanna do. If I do not want to do it, I'm not doing it."

He continued, "If I don't want be there, I'm not gonna be there. I think it's more important than ever to really stand in myself and my power and recognize where I'm taking my energy and where I don't want to take it."

The Grammy winner revealed that one thing that was holding him back from growing previously was wanting "everybody to like me."

"When I started to let go of it more, I would still hold onto it. And now I'm here and I'm just... I'm showing up as me. I'm existing," he said.

On the professional front, Lil Nas hotly released a new project Days Before Dreamboy on March 28—marking four years since his last EP Montero from 2021.

