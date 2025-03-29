First solar eclipse of 2025 to take place today

The image shows a solar eclipse. — Reuters/File

The first solar eclipse of this year is set to take place today (Saturday), the Meteorological Department said as many people across the world gather to witness the celestial event.

The solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Europe, Asia, North America, South America and the Atlantic Ocean.

However, it will not be possible to see the celestial event in Pakistan and India.

According to the Met Office, the solar eclipse will begin at 1:51PM.

Moreover, the partial solar eclipse will peak at 3:47PM , as per the Met Office.

The solar eclipse will end at 5:44PM (PST), the weather department said.

Additionally, the second solar eclipse of the current year will occur on the night between September 21 and 22.

The second eclipse will also be partial.

When the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, blocking some or all the Sun's light, a solar eclipse occurs, reported BBC.

Depending on how much of the Sun is obscured, there are different types of solar eclipses.

Moreover, it's important to ensure you're taking the proper precautions to view this celestial event safely.

It is never safe to look directly at the Sun with the naked eye as it can cause eye damage, including blindness even during a partial eclipse.

To filter out harmful UV rays and reduce the intense brightness of the Sun, solar eclipse glasses are specifically designed, making it safe to look directly at the eclipse.