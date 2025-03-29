 
Prince William, Harry remain silent after King Charles' latest setback

King Charles had to cancel his royal engagements due to a brief hospital visit

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2025

Apart from Buckingham Palace's statement, the royal family has largely remained silent on the health issue King Charles faced recently.

According to the palace, the monarch had to postpone his engagements after a brief visit to a hospital due to some side effects caused by his cancer treatment,

His eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince William, returned from Aberdeen, Scotland, hours after the king underwent checkups at a London medical facility.

Neither William, nor his US-based son Prince Harry have issued any public statement on their father's health.

The 76-year-old king was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and he showed no signs of weakness as he continued to perform his royal duties recently.

According to the British media, the king has returned from the hospital and would reschedule his engagements.


