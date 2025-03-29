Saudi Arabia, UAE to celebrate Eid ul Fitr tomorrow as Shawwal moon sighted

A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that the moon for Shawwal had been sighted, and Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow (March 30), Arab media reported.

According to media reports, the moon-sighting committee convened after Maghrib prayers and verified the sighting of the new moon, marking the end of Ramadan after 29 days of fasting.

An official statement from the Royal Court confirmed that today, Saturday is the last day of Ramadan, and tomorrow, Sunday, will be celebrated as Eid ul Ftir across the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also announced that Sunday, March 30, 2025, will be the first day of Eid ul Fitr.

Muslims celebrate Eid ul Fitr as the completion of the fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details