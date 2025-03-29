 
Geo News

Saudi Arabia, UAE to celebrate Eid ul Fitr tomorrow as Shawwal moon sighted

Saudi Arabia says Sunday, March 30, will mark the first day of Eid ul Fitr

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2025

A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File
A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that the moon for Shawwal had been sighted, and Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow (March 30), Arab media reported.

According to media reports, the moon-sighting committee convened after Maghrib prayers and verified the sighting of the new moon, marking the end of Ramadan after 29 days of fasting.

An official statement from the Royal Court confirmed that today, Saturday is the last day of Ramadan, and tomorrow, Sunday, will be celebrated as Eid ul Ftir across the Kingdom. 

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also announced that Sunday, March 30, 2025, will be the first day of Eid ul Fitr.

Muslims celebrate Eid ul Fitr as the completion of the fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details 

Timeless legacy — Al-Aqsa Mosque
Timeless legacy — Al-Aqsa Mosque
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,000 as international aid starts to arrive
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,000 as international aid starts to arrive
First solar eclipse of 2025 to take place today
First solar eclipse of 2025 to take place today
US govt confirms USAID closure by July 2025
US govt confirms USAID closure by July 2025
Vance slams Denmark for failing to protect Greenland from Russia, China
Vance slams Denmark for failing to protect Greenland from Russia, China
Trump thanks Muslim Americans for election support during White House Iftar dinner
Trump thanks Muslim Americans for election support during White House Iftar dinner
Southeast Asia quake: Myanmar hardest hit as death toll surpasses 150
Southeast Asia quake: Myanmar hardest hit as death toll surpasses 150
China's Xi vows deeper cooperation in meeting with Bangladesh's Yunus
China's Xi vows deeper cooperation in meeting with Bangladesh's Yunus