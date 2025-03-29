 
Geo News

Ariana Grande exposes Dalton Gomez heartbreak in new album

Ariana Grande hints at past relationship in newly released 'Eternal Sunshine' deluxe album

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 29, 2025

Ariana Grande exposes Dalton Gomez heartbreak in new album
Ariana Grande exposes Dalton Gomez heartbreak in new album

Ariana Grande has seemingly hinted at her past relationship with ex-husband Dalton Gomez in newly released Eternal Sunshine deluxe album.

As reported by Page Six, in the song Intro (End of the World) – Extended, the singer and actress sings, "I broke your heart because you broke mine. So me, I am the bad guy, ‘Cause I’d already grieved you. And you started to realize I don’t need you," suggesting being hurted by Gomez before their split in 2023.

Moreover, track Twilight Zone, hints at deception, with lyrics like “Did I dream the whole thing? / Was I just a nightmare? / Different dimensions / Stuck in the Twilight Zone / Is this a black-and-white scene? / If so, then I’m in the gray one,” suggesting that she was misled in the relationship.

However, Grande, who's currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, also embraced her new romance. In the song, Hampstead, named after the London neighborhood where they spent time together, she sings, "Threw away my reputation, but saved us more heartache."

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who tied the knot in 2021, finalized their divorce in March 2024. At the time, Ethan Slater, who was previously married, ended his relationship with his wife, Lilly Jay. Grande and Slater began dating then.

'Andor' creator pitches bold direction for 'Star Wars'
'Andor' creator pitches bold direction for 'Star Wars'
Billie Lourd's 4-year-old son is already pro at THIS
Billie Lourd's 4-year-old son is already pro at THIS
'Mamma Mia!' star spills wild BTS secrets
'Mamma Mia!' star spills wild BTS secrets
Prince William goes on third family holiday with Kate Middleton?
Prince William goes on third family holiday with Kate Middleton?
Bill Murray gets honest about one regret in career video
Bill Murray gets honest about one regret in career
Viola Davis gives insight into training for new role
Viola Davis gives insight into training for new role
Pedro Pascal shares how 'The Last Of Us' helped his career
Pedro Pascal shares how 'The Last Of Us' helped his career
Ty Burrell drops bombshell about 'Modern Family' cast reunions
Ty Burrell drops bombshell about 'Modern Family' cast reunions