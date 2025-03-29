Ariana Grande exposes Dalton Gomez heartbreak in new album

Ariana Grande has seemingly hinted at her past relationship with ex-husband Dalton Gomez in newly released Eternal Sunshine deluxe album.

As reported by Page Six, in the song Intro (End of the World) – Extended, the singer and actress sings, "I broke your heart because you broke mine. So me, I am the bad guy, ‘Cause I’d already grieved you. And you started to realize I don’t need you," suggesting being hurted by Gomez before their split in 2023.

Moreover, track Twilight Zone, hints at deception, with lyrics like “Did I dream the whole thing? / Was I just a nightmare? / Different dimensions / Stuck in the Twilight Zone / Is this a black-and-white scene? / If so, then I’m in the gray one,” suggesting that she was misled in the relationship.

However, Grande, who's currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, also embraced her new romance. In the song, Hampstead, named after the London neighborhood where they spent time together, she sings, "Threw away my reputation, but saved us more heartache."

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who tied the knot in 2021, finalized their divorce in March 2024. At the time, Ethan Slater, who was previously married, ended his relationship with his wife, Lilly Jay. Grande and Slater began dating then.