 
Geo News

Meghan Markle reminded she is ‘lucky' for publicity she gets

Meghan Markle is reminded of ungrateful attitude during 2017 interview

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 30, 2025

Meghan Markle is called out for complaining ahead of her 2017 Vanity Fair interview.

The Duchess of Sussex, who later married Prince Harry in 2018, told former editor Graydon Carter not to make her then-boyfriend the highlight of the cover.

Now, former photographer Arthur Edwards, claims Meghan should have appreciated that she is getting the spotlight.

Speaking to The Sun, Arthur noted: “She had nothing to moan about.

“She got great publicity, and she was unknown.

“I never heard of her when I first heard she was linked with Harry. No one I knew had heard of her.

“No one in my family had heard of her. She was a complete unknown.

He added: “I think she was lucky to get that publicity. I mean, and that's what she always sought—publicity.

“She wanted to say what a great actress she was,” says Arthur.

Barbie Ferreira reunites with 'Euphoria' cast at her Broadway debut
Barbie Ferreira reunites with 'Euphoria' cast at her Broadway debut
Ben Stiller reveals if he will join cast of 'Severance'
Ben Stiller reveals if he will join cast of 'Severance'
Ariana Grande exposes Dalton Gomez heartbreak in new album
Ariana Grande exposes Dalton Gomez heartbreak in new album
Dylan Efron finally reveals the 'secret' behind his viral thirst traps
Dylan Efron finally reveals the 'secret' behind his viral thirst traps
Noah Centineo breaks silence on axing of 'The Recruit'
Noah Centineo breaks silence on axing of 'The Recruit'
Prince Harry faces discrimination against Prince William after King's hospital stay
Prince Harry faces discrimination against Prince William after King's hospital stay
'Andor' creator pitches bold direction for 'Star Wars'
'Andor' creator pitches bold direction for 'Star Wars'
Billie Lourd's 4-year-old son is already pro at THIS
Billie Lourd's 4-year-old son is already pro at THIS