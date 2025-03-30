Meghan Markle reminded she is ‘lucky' for publicity she gets

Meghan Markle is called out for complaining ahead of her 2017 Vanity Fair interview.



The Duchess of Sussex, who later married Prince Harry in 2018, told former editor Graydon Carter not to make her then-boyfriend the highlight of the cover.

Now, former photographer Arthur Edwards, claims Meghan should have appreciated that she is getting the spotlight.

Speaking to The Sun, Arthur noted: “She had nothing to moan about.

“She got great publicity, and she was unknown.

“I never heard of her when I first heard she was linked with Harry. No one I knew had heard of her.

“No one in my family had heard of her. She was a complete unknown.

He added: “I think she was lucky to get that publicity. I mean, and that's what she always sought—publicity.

“She wanted to say what a great actress she was,” says Arthur.