Sophie Turner to make major move post Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner is set to return to the UK with her daughters.

As per Daily Mail, the Game of Thrones star, who shares Willa, four and Delphine, two, with the Jonas Brothers musician, this was a mutual agreement between both parties.

After having been caught up in a rather heated and publicized divorce, which then proceeded towards a custody battle, it is finally revealed that the two girls will be living with their mother.

In January 2024, it was announced that the former couple had reached an agreement however the details have been kept under wraps.

According to the outlet’s sources, as Willa and Delphine prepare to move to the UK with Sophie, family sources have confirmed that the X-Men: Apocalypse actress has already started looking at schools for them.

For the unversed, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in 2019 but finalized their divorce, calling it a mutual decision to stop any “speculative narratives.”

However, despite Joe stating that the two intended to share the custody of their children, weeks later, Sophie sued him for allegedly unlawfully keeping their daughters in America.

She demanded that the passports of her daughters be handed over to her so that they can join her in England, and by January 2024, the couple dropped their legal battle, after reaching a mutual agreement.