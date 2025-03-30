Dwayne Johnson gushes over 'Jumanji' co-star Karen Gillan

March 30, 2025
Dwayne Johnson was all-praises for his Jumanji co-star, Karen Gillan.
The WWE legend, who launched a career in the acting world as well, remembered that he and Karen became really good friends as they did impressions of each other’s accents for fun.
In a candid chat with the Sunday Mail, Dwayne spoke of his co-star and said, “I would work with Karen every day of the week.”
The Moana talent continued, “Not only is she a great actress – she is so much fun to have on set.”
“We all had such a good time, we had this thing where we all did impressions of each other and let’s just say my Scottish accent needs a little work,” Dwayne further recalled.
Apart from his time on the set of Jumanji, the 52-year-old actor also revealed he would love to watch the Highland Games in Scotland.
“I have seen bits of it on YouTube and it looks intense. I worked on Titan Games and to win you have to be in the most ridiculous physical condition. To come and watch The Highland games in Scotland would be a lot of fun,” he also told the outlet.
For the unversed, Karen Gillan worked with Dwayne Johnson on the film, Jumanji: The Next Level, which was released on December 13, 2019.