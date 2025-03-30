 
Geo News

Dwayne Johnson gushes over 'Jumanji' co-star Karen Gillan

Dwayne Johnson recalled the time he bonded with co-star, Karen Gillan, on the set of ‘Jumanji’

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 30, 2025

Dwayne Johnson gushes over Jumanji co-star Karen Gillan
Dwayne Johnson gushes over 'Jumanji' co-star Karen Gillan

Dwayne Johnson was all-praises for his Jumanji co-star, Karen Gillan.

The WWE legend, who launched a career in the acting world as well, remembered that he and Karen became really good friends as they did impressions of each other’s accents for fun.

In a candid chat with the Sunday Mail, Dwayne spoke of his co-star and said, “I would work with Karen every day of the week.”

The Moana talent continued, “Not only is she a great actress – she is so much fun to have on set.”

“We all had such a good time, we had this thing where we all did impressions of each other and let’s just say my Scottish accent needs a little work,” Dwayne further recalled.

Apart from his time on the set of Jumanji, the 52-year-old actor also revealed he would love to watch the Highland Games in Scotland. 

“I have seen bits of it on YouTube and it looks intense. I worked on Titan Games and to win you have to be in the most ridiculous physical condition. To come and watch The Highland games in Scotland would be a lot of fun,” he also told the outlet.

For the unversed, Karen Gillan worked with Dwayne Johnson on the film, Jumanji: The Next Level, which was released on December 13, 2019.

Timothee Chalamet agrees to be Kylie Jenner's Ken doll: Source
Timothee Chalamet agrees to be Kylie Jenner's Ken doll: Source
Gillian Anderson ‘couldn't believe' major acting opportunity
Gillian Anderson ‘couldn't believe' major acting opportunity
Anna Wintour picks most fashionable A-list celebrity couple
Anna Wintour picks most fashionable A-list celebrity couple
Viola Davis on being honoured as 'one of the greatest of all time'
Viola Davis on being honoured as 'one of the greatest of all time'
King Charles warned ‘falling asleep on desk' is not healthy anymore video
King Charles warned ‘falling asleep on desk' is not healthy anymore
Meghan Markle ‘flying high' as Harry remains ‘uninvolved' video
Meghan Markle ‘flying high' as Harry remains ‘uninvolved'
Venice mayor debunks rumours about Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez's wedding
Venice mayor debunks rumours about Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez's wedding
Sean Kingston and mother convicted of five charges
Sean Kingston and mother convicted of five charges