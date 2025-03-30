In pictures: Eid ul Fitr celebrations around the world

Eid prayer held in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatarm Kuwait, Moscow, and other countries
Hundreds of thousands of Muslims are celebrating Eid ul Fitr today — marking the holy month of Ramadan with large congregational prayer held across various countries.
Eid is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkiye, Russia, Albania, Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Yemen and Palestine following Shawwal moon' sighting.
Lets have a look at how people marked Eid ul Fitr across the globe.