In pictures: Eid ul Fitr celebrations around the world

Eid prayer held in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatarm Kuwait, Moscow, and other countries

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims are celebrating Eid ul Fitr today — marking the holy month of Ramadan with large congregational prayer held across various countries.

Eid is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkiye, Russia, Albania, Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Yemen and Palestine following Shawwal moon' sighting.

Lets have a look at how people marked Eid ul Fitr across the globe.

A boy yawns as Muslim worshippers attend Eid ul Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Education City Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar, March 30, 2025. — Reuters

A girl looks on as worshippers attend Eid prayer at Education City Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar, March 30, 2025. — Reuters

Worshippers attend Eid prayer outside the Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, Russia, March 30, 2025. — Reuters

Worshippers are seen during the Eid prayer at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, March 30, 2025. — Reuters

Children hold balloons as people gather to attend Eid ul Fitr prayer at Education City Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar, March 30, 2025. — Reuters

Albanian Muslims react before Eid ul Fitr prayer at Skanderbeg Square, in Tirana, Albania, March 30, 2025. — Reuters

A drone view shows Albanian people attending Eid prayer at Skanderbeg Square, in Tirana, Albania, March 30, 2025. — Reuters

Women are seen attending Eid ul Fitr prayer at Education City Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar, March 30, 2025 — Reuters

A man holds a child after performing Eid prayer at Education City Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar, March 30, 2025. — Reuters

Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu (C) offers prayer on Eid ul Fitr in Male, in Maldives on March 30, 2025. — AFP

People exchange greetings after Eid prayer on a street in Baghdad, Iraq, on March 30, 2025. — Reuters



