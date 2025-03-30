Photo: Tom Cruise sweet on Ana De Armas amid romance rumours: Source

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas are seemingly enjoying each other’s company.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the acting sensation reportedly has been putting in extra effort to impress Ana De Armas.

Dishing more details about their sizzling chemistry, a source told the outlet, “They are spending a lot of time together and Tom is going out of his way to impress Ana.”

However, the source addressed that the duo’s relationship status is yet to be determined as there may be chances of a budding romance between the two.

“Tom’s obviously sweet on her [but he’s also been] pushing the idea of them working together,” the tipster continued and noted, “He thinks she’s extremely talented.”

Speaking of the Ghosted star, the spy continued that she does not mind being mesmerized by Tom Cruise’s charm.

“Ana is allowing herself to be wooed by Tom,” the insider continued adding, “Certainly, his star power is attractive to her.”

“Anyone who sees them together would have to admit they’d have great chemistry onscreen,” they concluded.