 
Geo News

Tom Cruise sweet on Ana De Armas amid romance rumours: Source

Ana De Armas and Tom Cruise are reportedly spending a lot of time together

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 30, 2025

Photo: Tom Cruise sweet on Ana De Armas amid romance rumours: Source
Photo: Tom Cruise sweet on Ana De Armas amid romance rumours: Source

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas are seemingly enjoying each other’s company.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the acting sensation reportedly has been putting in extra effort to impress Ana De Armas.

Dishing more details about their sizzling chemistry, a source told the outlet, “They are spending a lot of time together and Tom is going out of his way to impress Ana.”

However, the source addressed that the duo’s relationship status is yet to be determined as there may be chances of a budding romance between the two.

“Tom’s obviously sweet on her [but he’s also been] pushing the idea of them working together,” the tipster continued and noted, “He thinks she’s extremely talented.”

Speaking of the Ghosted star, the spy continued that she does not mind being mesmerized by Tom Cruise’s charm.

“Ana is allowing herself to be wooed by Tom,” the insider continued adding, “Certainly, his star power is attractive to her.”

“Anyone who sees them together would have to admit they’d have great chemistry onscreen,” they concluded. 

Timothee Chalamet agrees to be Kylie Jenner's Ken doll: Source
Timothee Chalamet agrees to be Kylie Jenner's Ken doll: Source
Gillian Anderson ‘couldn't believe' major acting opportunity
Gillian Anderson ‘couldn't believe' major acting opportunity
Anna Wintour picks most fashionable A-list celebrity couple
Anna Wintour picks most fashionable A-list celebrity couple
Viola Davis on being honoured as 'one of the greatest of all time'
Viola Davis on being honoured as 'one of the greatest of all time'
King Charles warned ‘falling asleep on desk' is not healthy anymore video
King Charles warned ‘falling asleep on desk' is not healthy anymore
Meghan Markle ‘flying high' as Harry remains ‘uninvolved' video
Meghan Markle ‘flying high' as Harry remains ‘uninvolved'
Venice mayor debunks rumours about Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez's wedding
Venice mayor debunks rumours about Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez's wedding
Sean Kingston and mother convicted of five charges
Sean Kingston and mother convicted of five charges