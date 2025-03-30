Photo: Ben Affleck satisfied after clearing the air about Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source

Ben Affleck has reportedly shifted his focus following the publication of his GQ interview.

As per the latest findings of PEOPLE Magazine, the acting sensation has already shared his last stance on Jennifer Lopez’s divorce.

"Ben's doing well. The GQ story was kind of all about clearing the air one last time," the insider tipped.

Reportedly, Ben has been at peace since he made his final attempt to provide clarity on past events.

"He's done talking about JLo," they also added.

The insider also addressed, "He's not proud that their marriage didn't work out. He didn't want to hurt her.”

“But now he wants to just focus on his kids and work," they said of the father of three, who is reportedly determined to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with Jennifer Garner.

In addition to this, the Gone Girl star has reportedly become "very passionate about work and excited about upcoming projects."

"He thrives when he's busy," they concluded.