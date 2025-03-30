 
Geo News

Ben Affleck satisfied after clearing the air about Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source

Ben Affleck talked about Jennifer Lopez marriage fallout in a recent interview

By
Web Desk
|

March 30, 2025

Photo: Ben Affleck satisfied after clearing the air about Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source
Photo: Ben Affleck satisfied after clearing the air about Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source

Ben Affleck has reportedly shifted his focus following the publication of his GQ interview.

As per the latest findings of PEOPLE Magazine, the acting sensation has already shared his last stance on Jennifer Lopez’s divorce.

"Ben's doing well. The GQ story was kind of all about clearing the air one last time," the insider tipped.

Reportedly, Ben has been at peace since he made his final attempt to provide clarity on past events.

"He's done talking about JLo," they also added.

The insider also addressed, "He's not proud that their marriage didn't work out. He didn't want to hurt her.”

“But now he wants to just focus on his kids and work," they said of the father of three, who is reportedly determined to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with Jennifer Garner.

In addition to this, the Gone Girl star has reportedly become "very passionate about work and excited about upcoming projects."

"He thrives when he's busy," they concluded. 

Meghan Markle's delusions of stardom rubbished for being out of touch video
Meghan Markle's delusions of stardom rubbished for being out of touch
George Clooney makes kids ‘just laugh' at new look
George Clooney makes kids ‘just laugh' at new look
Prince Harry 'struggling to find a purpose' in new life video
Prince Harry 'struggling to find a purpose' in new life
‘James Bond' star Bruce Glover breathes his last
‘James Bond' star Bruce Glover breathes his last
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cementing horrid suspicions now that charity speaks out video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cementing horrid suspicions now that charity speaks out
Elton John makes shock confession about mortality: 'I've got at least another 20 years'
Elton John makes shock confession about mortality: 'I've got at least another 20 years'
Can Prince Harry's Sentebale survive without him and Prince Seeiso?
Can Prince Harry's Sentebale survive without him and Prince Seeiso?
Tom Cruise sweet on Ana De Armas amid romance rumours: Source
Tom Cruise sweet on Ana De Armas amid romance rumours: Source