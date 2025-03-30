Meghan Markle called out: ‘Why moan about it'

Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for the way she’s been treating her climb to fame ever since meeting Prince Harry and the biggest bit of bashing came after Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter stepped forward.

He recently dished that the shocking She’s Mad About Harry’s piece was something that may have never happened because he “had no idea” who she was, other than the fact that “she’s going to marry Prince Harry”.

In response to this Sun photographer Arthur Edwards also offered his two cents and shared what he hopes the Duchess will learn from everything.

During his appearance on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show he said, “She had nothing to moan about. She got great publicity, and she was unknown.”

For those unversed this is in reference to the time when Meghan is set to have questioned the interviewer why the entire thing was about Prince Harry and not her charity/ philanthropy work.

“I never heard of her when I first heard she was linked with Harry. No one I knew had heard of her. No one in my family had heard of her. She was a complete unknown,” he also added.

“I think she was lucky to get that publicity. I mean, and that's what she always sought—publicity. She wanted to say what a great actress she was,” Mr Edwards also chimed in by saying before signing off.