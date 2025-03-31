Patrick, Brittany Mahomes surprises mom with ‘incredible’ gift

Patrick Mahomes's mom, Randi Mahomes, praised her sons Patrick and Jackson and daughter-in-law Brittany Mahomes for surprising her with an " beautiful" home.

The mother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to her Instagram account on Saturday to express her gratitude to her sons for her new home.

Randi, who posted a snap of herself posing at the front door of her new house, gushed over being a mother and grandmother while getting ready to welcome her family into her new home.

"Home is where the heart is—and my heart is full!" Randi began in her caption.

"Beyond grateful for my amazing family @patrickmahomes @brittanylynne @jacksonmahomes and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing," the proud mom wrote.

"Being a Mom and Grandi is the greatest joy of my life, and I’m so thankful for the love that surrounds me every day," Randi continued.

"Here’s to new memories, laughter, and love in this beautiful new home!" the mom of three gushed.

Under the post, Jackson commented, "Love you momma!"

Randi, who is also mom to daughter Mia Randall, shared her excitement to her stories, calling the gift, "surprise of my life."