Trump suggests possibility of a third term, says 'there are methods'

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House, despite the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution prohibiting it, Reuters reported.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Trump stated that there were ways to make it happen and emphasised that he was “not joking.”

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said in a phone interview on Sunday morning, referring to his supporters. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

Trump went on to clarify: “I’m focused on the current.” However, when asked directly if he wanted another term, he replied, “I like working.” He reiterated, “I’m not joking,” but added, “it is far too early to think about it.”

When questioned about possible plans to allow him to seek a third term, Trump said: “There are methods which you could do it.” He acknowledged that one such method could involve Vice President JD Vance running for office and later handing over the presidency. “That’s one,” he confirmed, before adding, “But there are others too.” When pressed to reveal another method, Trump simply responded, “No.”

Changing the Constitution to remove the two-term limit would be extremely difficult, requiring approval from two-thirds of Congress or two-thirds of US states, followed by ratification from three-quarters of the states.

Despite these challenges, Trump pointed to his poll numbers, insisting that “a lot of people would like me to” serve a third term.

Meanwhile, Trump ally Steve Bannon has predicted that the former president will “run and win again in 2028.”

The White House has further fuelled speculation by sharing a fake magazine cover on X featuring Trump wearing a crown, quoting his previous social media post: “LONG LIVE THE KING!”