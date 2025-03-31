 
Billie Lourd reflects on comedy skills inherited from Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

Lifestyle News Desk
March 31, 2025

Mid-Century Modern star Billie Lourd is reflecting on how comedy runs in her family, and what’s different about her work/life balance from her late mom Carrie Fisher, and late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

At the premiere of Mid-Century Modern, Lourd told People, “I’d say definitely the comedy is in the genetics. They were better at it than me. I can do a fair bit of tap dancing, not as good as ... young Debbie Reynolds, but that’s also in the genes, although my mom kind of sucked at tap dancing.”

Noting how she’s different from her mom and grandmom, the Ticket to Paradise star continued, "I'm a very distinct personality, definitely different from both of them. Well, it's something you learn through generations. I think I've learned to balance my life and my work in a different way than they were able to do, and that was also a product of the times."

Gushing over the experience of filming the Hulu show, she said: “It's so much fun. It's like doing a play. It's like being in performing arts camp.”

Billie Lourd also gushed over seeing the star persona in her kids Kingston, 4, and Jackson, 2, but noted that she’ll support whatever they choose to do when they grow up.

