Prince Harry ‘likes a fight' as charity scandal peaks

Prince Harry will not let the fight go as he faces criticism from Sentebale boss over harassment.



The Duke of Sussex, who exited from the charity over disagreement with director Dr Sophie Chandauka, will come back with answers as the latter accuses him of racism.

Speaking about the spat, Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Sun: "I wish that Harry could move on from this and manoeuvre around it, but I think Harry likes a fight.

"I mean, it's part of his nature, and I don't think he's going to let this go.

"He will probably be advised just to keep very quiet, and maybe he'll take that advice, but I feel very doubtful that he will."

She said: "I think Meghan rather likes to unleash Harry when she feels there's a fight on their hands, and you very, very much feel - although this is Harry's charity - the influence of Meghan here, because she wants to ride along on the glory of the charity."

She added: "I'd be very surprised if Harry had said something that had racial overtones.

"I think he must be so well schooled in that by now. I don't think he would, but she sees it differently,” noted the expert.