Meghan Markle reveals rare family tradition to mark special occasion

Meghan Markle has revealed a special family tradition.

The Duchess of Sussex marked a key UK celebration with a glimpse into her family tradition.

On March 30th, the UK's Mother's Day, Meghan took to Instagram and shared a photo of a homemade pie decorated with orange slices and a red edible flower.

In the caption, Meghan wrote, "Our family tradition."

"Mothering Sunday in the UK," the former Suits alum added.

Since her return to Instagram earlier this year, Meghan, who shares two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with husband Prince Harry, has been sharing personal moments.

Speaking with People Magazine recently, Meghan reflected on embracing her passions again as her children grow older, saying, "When your children get to a certain age — when you’re not just playing in the sandbox with them but almost playing in your own sandbox again — it’s super joyful."

"As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again — in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn’t put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older — is a wonderful feeling," Meghan added.