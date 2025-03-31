Kate Middleton's brother James shares emotional message amid her 'mother nature' tribute

James Middleton, the younger brother of Kate Middleton, has shared a special Mother's Day message as the Princess of Wales chose to celebrate "Mother Nature" this year.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, James shared a sweet Mother's Day message with a tribute to his wife, Alizee Thevenet.

Sharing a photo of his wife and their one-year-old son, Inigo, James wrote, "Happy Mothers to all the amazing Mothers but an extra bit of love for this one."

This sweet message from James comes as Kate Middleton recognized the occasion in a unique way.

Ditching the tradition of sharing personal photos, Kate shared a meaningful video about finding peace on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram handle.

"Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C," Kate wrote.

Besides James Middleton, the Princess of Wales also has a younger sister, Pippa Middleton.